A Choice this Christmas?

December 26th 2024

Truth and Love or Lies and hate?

Every morning, noon and night, I have to delete a few notifications of new subscribers to my short SubstackStack. My new subscribers liked the recent publication of my email exchange with Thom Yorke of Radiohead fromback in 2017. It seems it cleared a few things up for them. Good. Let’s clear up a few more. The genocide and ethnic cleansing of the indigenous people of Palestine by the murderous state of Israel, aided, abetted and financed by the Western Empire takes my breath away to the point where I can hardly write. My hand shakes, my chest is tight, my breath comes in fits and starts, my eyes blur with tears of compassion, rage and disbelief. I am thousands of miles from the nearest stiff, cold, dead child, I haven’t heard a single gunshot, or smelt the faintest whiff of putrefaction from the rotting bodies of mums and dads and uncles and aunts and cousins and grandpas, and sisters and brothers under the rubble, and yet…………….?Maybe I’ve got PTSD.

“Calm down you lanky prick!”

I shake my head, to clear it momentarily of my agony.

I thought we had all agreed.

“Never again”.

I thought when our leaders signed the Universal Declaration of Human rights on the 10th December 1948 in Paris, enshrining its thirty articles in law, they all meant to abide by it, but I was wrong. Not all of them meant to abide by it, some of them were telling porkie pies weren’t they Thom? Some of them had their manicured fingers crossed behind their backs? Didn’t they Thom?

It was a bit like July 4th 1776 in Philadelphia wasn’t it?

The Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

When we read the history of the American revolution weassumed these inalienable rights to which the founding fathers refer were meant to extend to brown people, didn’t we Thom? Like African Americans, or native Americans, or Palestinians?

I suppose it is just possible that the founding fathers believed what they declared, but it seems hardly credible, given that history shows us that their attachment to the fundamentally European notion of white supremacy andsettlor colonialism has for the last 240 years overriddenthe supposedly inalienable rights of anyone of non-European lineage who stood or stands in their way of what they believe to be their manifest destiny. This obviouslyincludes the forty or fifty million or so indigenous native Americans who stood in their way in 1776, not to mention the African slaves shipped in to make the white man’s fortunes for him or, currently the seven million indigenous native Palestinians who are so heroically standing in resistance to defend their native land. Let’s leave aside the genocide of the Native Americans for the moment and focus on the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

So, Thom? Sorry Thom I’d almost forgotten you. Chance would be a fine thing wouldn’t it Thom. Do I sound angry Thom? Well, well spotted Thom, I am. Can I ask you a question Thom? Do you own a smart phone? If you do youcan’t claim ignorance can you? Or are you just a sociopathThom? Why are you not manning the barricades with me and Brian Eno and Ken Loach and Susan Sarandonhowling your outrage alongside ours, at Israel and the USA, and the UK and France and Germany and all the rest of the genocidal, white supremacist, manifest destiny,European cabal? Or are you just philosophically and emotionally and politically aligned with all those whosigned The Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 with theirmanicured fingers crossed behind their backs?

So? Was the signing of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights the biggest smirking porkie pie of the twentieth century Thom? What do you think? You seem to be dithering a bit Thom, so I’ll answer for you. No Thom,the signing of The Universal Declaration of Human Rightswasn’t a porky pie. It was an heroic, magnificent attempt atprogress Thom. It was an expression of a global desire to make a world that was better than it was before the two World Wars to end all war. For most of the signatories it wasn’t a lie, most of them believed in what they were signing. Most of them still do. No Thom it wasn’t a lie, it was a universal expression of love, truth, and above all, hope for the future of mankind. It still is and if we the people stand together unflinching in our resistance to the genocide, being brought to an I-phone near you Thom, all day, every day, 24/7, in all its disgusting detail,……. if we do Thom and demand the implementation of the thirty articles of that declaration from Paris 1948, under international law, we may, just may, be able to save our precious planet home, and all life on it, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or nationality, from extinction.

The planet Earth Thom, our home, which, with your connivance, is been inexorably nudged, by hateful white supremacist leaders, mainly, but sadly not exclusively,American and Israeli, (yes Sir Keir Starmer I mean you!) Where was I? Oh yes, hateful white supremacist leadersspewing lies and hatred, garnered from malign ancient religious texts, nudging Planet Earth ever closer to its final plunge into the abyss.

Just to be clear Thom, when I speak of malign holy writ, Amalek and Armageddon, were always a nightmareThom, never a dream…….. even for the chosen few.

Love and truth,

R.

PS. I attach a song.

Crystal Clear Brooks

When the time comes

And the last day dawns

And the air of the piper warms

The high crags of the old country

When the holy writ blows

Like burned paper away

And wise men concede

That there’s more than one way



More than one path

More than one book

More than one fisherman

More than one hook



When the cats have all been skinned

And the fish have been hooked

When the masters of war

Are our masters no more



When old friends take their whiskey

Outside on the porch

Raise a glass to their comrades

Who carried the torches

We will have done well

If we’re able to say

As the sun settles down

On that final day

That we never gave in

That we did all we could

So the kids could go fishing

In crystal clear brooks

Crystal Clear Brooks c. Roger Waters

Live performance of Crystal Clear Brooks with the men of Musicorps at The Daughters of the American Revolution Hall, Washington DC November 2015. It was a great night! It was called Music Heals. It does. We were joined that night on the barricades by Tom Morello and Billy Corganand Sheryl Crow and G.E. Smith and Jeff Kazee among others. Thank you comrades all. Love and truth. R.